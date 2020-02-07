WIB promotes “Chip 40 campaign for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta VIP passes” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Windward Islands Bank (WIB) has launched its new Chip 40 campaign to promote the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and the WIB card products: “MasterCard Fun Miles” credit card “My Card” and Bankomatiko Smartcard, WIB announced on Friday in a press statement.

Purchases made by Chipping or swiping $ 40 or more, or NAF equivalent with their WIB “MY card” or WIB Bankomatiko card on WIB merchant terminals during the campaign period of February 1st to February 28th, 2020 have a fun chance to win VIP Passes for the St Maarten Heineken Regatta parties!

Card sale receipts can be dropped off in campaign marked boxes at WIB branches. On March 3, 2020 two persons will have a chance to win 2 VIP Passes each.

WIB is a proud sponsor and the Official Bank of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, the world’s largest warm water regatta. Remember you can also use your WIB cards to purchase tickets at the regatta village.

This world-renowned sailing event offers a great combination of four days of challenging races and fantastic parties; living up to the event’s motto “Serious Fun”!

The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta will celebrate its 40th edition from March 5-8, 2020. WIB your Partner in Progress.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29650:wib-promotes-“chip-40-campaign-for-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-vip-passes”&Itemid=450