Winair and Windward Roads donates to the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is taking place from March 5 – 8, 2020 and receiving much support from local businesses. Windward Islands Airways (Winair), has donated a number of office containers to use at the Regatta Village and future regattas.

Regatta Organizers are grateful for the support as logistics have been complicated after hurricane Irma. This has been a great cooperation between Winair, supplying the containers and Windward Roads, offering the transport and set up.

“It truly takes the entire Island to realize an event this big,” says Regatta Director Michele Korteweg. The entire team of Winair wishes the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta much success and congratulations on this 40th milestone.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29910:winair-and-windward-roads-donates-to-the-st-maarten-heineken-regatta&Itemid=450