WINAIR DISCONTINUES FLIGHTS TO ST. EUSTATIUS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – WINAIR wishes to inform our customers that effective July 18, 2020 WINAIR’s services to St. Eustatius are canceled until further notice, due to the revised admittance policy from the Government of St. Eustatius.

WINAIR is making all efforts to notify affected customers in St. Maarten and St. Eustatius. WINAIR apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause our customers, however, the effects of the COVID-19 situation are uncertain and unpredictable.

In these difficult times WINAIR remains committed to working within the region to re-establish reliable, safe and consistent service. WINAIR thanks our customers for their confidence and patronage and looks forward to serving you in the future.

