Winair to provide advance check in service | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – As St. Maarten’s local airline WINAIR always strives to improve its services to the constituents of the country. In 2017 we opened a sales office in Philipsburg, conveniently located on the pond fill and now we are adding a new service at this location, Advance Check In, starting February 10, 2020.

With this Advance Check In Service WINAIR will provide our customers the opportunity to check in their luggage and receive their boarding pass one day in advance. This service will allow our customers to bypass the check in process and proceed directly to the gate upon arriving at the airport on the day of their departure, reducing the time our customers will spend at the airport.

The Advance Check in Service will be available on all WINAIR flights, with the exception of the code share flights to Dominica, Guadeloupe and San Juan.

“We encourage our customers to make use of this new service, which will greatly reduce time spent at the airport and you can proceed directly to the departure gate,” stated Mr. Michael Cleaver, CEO and President, ” As a proud local airline we are constantly looking for ways to add value to our services for our customers, this new service is a testament to this.”

The Advance Check in Service Office will open its doors Monday February 10, 2020 and will be available from Monday through Saturday, from 8am-5pm. This service will be offered for free for the first 30 days, after this period a fee will be applicable.

For more information and requirements please visit WINAIR’s Website: FLY-WINAIR.SX

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29511:winair-to-provide-advance-check-in-service&Itemid=450