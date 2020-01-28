Winair’s Flight 806 lands safely after engine shuts down | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Our Winair Flight 806 departed from SXM Airport at 9am in the morning of January 28. After approximately 10 minutes the left engine shut down, obliging the aircraft to return to SXM Airport where it landed safely.

Safety protocol and procedures of Princess Juliana International Airport and Winair were followed. A maintenance team will be dispatched from Guadeloupe to trouble shoot and repair the engine.

All passengers were rebooked and can expect to arrive in Curacao with an approximate 4-hour delay. Our ATR flight schedule for today January 28 will be affected and some delay can be expected on all flights. Our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause, Winair expects to return to published operating schedule tomorrow Wednesday January 29.

The ATR 42 in question are robust regional turboprop aircraft with an ETOPS (Extended-range Twin-engine Performance Standards) certification which both the ATR 42-600 and ATR 72-600 versions where granted by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This means that they are capable to fly with one engine, for 120 flight minutes from any airport at which they can land.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29468:winair’s-flight-806-lands-safely-after-engine-shuts-down&Itemid=451