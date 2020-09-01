WTN LAUNCHES IPTV WITH INTERNET SERVICE & MYWTN.COM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Wireless Television Network (WTN), is pleased to announce the launch of the brand-new IPTV with internet service as of September 1, 2020.

WTN´s IPTV with Internet starts at US$89.99 with +64 digital channels and a basic speed of 5Mbps. Customer will have several choices to upgrade the internet speed as well as to add movies, sports and adult channel to their subscription.

The new IPTV with internet service is geared towards improving the service to WTN´s customers and expanding the range of entertainment and communication options. IPTV (Internet Protocol television) is a service that provides major TV channels combined with internet that has unlimited data usage. Mr. Gregory Obersi, Managing Director of WTN, explained that, for limited time, WTN is offering the first month free for new customers and current DVB-T2 customers who changes to IPTV with internet.

More details are available at www.mywtn.com, a just launched trilingual (English, Spanish and Haitian Creole) website with mobile compatibility and quite easy navigation to came closer to WTN customers.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33265:wtn-launches-iptv-with-internet-service-mywtn-com&Itemid=450