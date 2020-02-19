Youth Mayor of Amsterdam pays courtesy visit to the President of Parliament of Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Monday, February 17, 2020, the Youth Mayor of the City Council of Amsterdam Mrs. Avianka Aventurin-Denloye paid a courtesy visit to the President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison at the Parliament building in Philipsburg.

During the meeting both parties discussed succinctly the following topics; Government’s plans for the youth, challenges being faced with the youth, preparations for the youth traveling abroad for higher education and brain-drain.

During the meeting the Honorable President of Parliament, Mr. Rolando Brison was asked to share information about the youth of Sint Maarten. Mr. Brison expressed that Sint Maarten is a very multicultural society where there are over 100 nationalities living on the island creating that melting pot. He further described the young people of Sint Maarten as open minded and highly multicultural friendly people.

Mr. Brison expressed his appreciation to the Youth Mayor of Amsterdam, Mrs. Avianka Aventurin-Denloye for the courtesy visit to the House of Parliament and encouraged Mrs. Aventurin-Denloye’s proposal in collaborating with the Government in efforts to contribute towards the development of Sint Maarten.

