1 new active COVID-19 case. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 11th St. Maarten has confirmed one (1) new case who has tested positive for COVID-19. The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and thirty- one (531).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 119 people in home isolation. One hundred and twenty – five (125) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Five patients are currently hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35663-1-new-active-covid-19-case.html