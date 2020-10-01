10 COVID-19 Recoveries today. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of October 1st, there was one (1) person who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of ten (10) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy- nine (79). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and sixty- eight (668).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring seventy-four (74) people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

