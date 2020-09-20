10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 19th, there were ten (10) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the active cases to seventy- six (76). The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and eighty- four (584).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 71 people in home isolation. Five patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 488. One hundred and thirty- two (132) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations

