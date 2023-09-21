11 individuals rescued at sea near Saint Kitts. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— On September 20 approximately around 8 o'clock, the Police of Saint Kitts contacted the Police of Saint Martin regarding an emergency call. The report concerned a sinking ship with 11 individuals on board, including a baby. Immediately after, the police of Sint Martin contacted the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard for assistance. The Dash flew towards Saint Kitts and found the 11 individuals, who safely arrived on land and were further assisted by the Coast Guard of Saint Kitts.

