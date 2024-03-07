13 Raiding Squadron of the Marine Corps trains in Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— During the past weeks the 13th. Raiding Squadron, consisting of more or less 100 Marines trained on the island of Curaçao. They have done this together with the training of Combat Shooting Instructors. Due to the cross-pollination of education and training, the platoons have been able to optimally work on their skills. During the training, 13 Marines were trained as combat shooting instructors.

The emphasis of the training of the 13 RSQN was on live-fire shooting exercises, in which all weapon systems available to the unit were practiced. There are more than 10 types of weapons. The exercise started on a small scale and was eventually built up to a squadron level of more than 100 Marines.

The soldiers from Curaçao were also involved in the exercise and rendered their support where necessary.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44796-13-raiding-squadron-of-the-marine-corps-trains-in-curacao.html