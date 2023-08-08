14-year-old allegedly molested at Foster Care Home. | SMN NEWS

~ Parents of the victim informed one month after the incident, the Minister of Justice now investigating. ~

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43536-14-year-old-allegedly-molested-at-foster-care-home.html

View comments

Hide comments

LEAVE A REPLY