14th Anniversary of Constitution Day to be celebrated on October 14th 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On October 10, 2010, Sint Maarten took its place as a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, an event that forever changed our island’s path and identity. In celebration of this historic milestone, Constitution Day is commemorated annually on the second Monday in October. This year, Constitution Day falls on Monday, October 14, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46172-14th-anniversary-of-constitution-day-to-be-celebrated-on-october-14th-2024.html