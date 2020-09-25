15 COVID-19 Recoveries today. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 25th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however there was a recovery of fifteen (15) persons; reducing the total active cases to seventy- three (73). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and twenty- seven (627).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring sixty- nine (69) people in home isolation. Three (3) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty- two (22).

The number of people recovered since the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35775-15-covid-19-recoveries-today.html