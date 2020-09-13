16 new active COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 13th St. Maarten has confirmed sixteen (16) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and forty- nine (549).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 94 people in home isolation. One hundred (100) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Five patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on

