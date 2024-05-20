18-Year-Olds Invited to Participate in CARPHA Instagram Reel Competition. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— As part of the Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week Celebrations, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is hosting its Instagram Reel Competition.

Citizens of CARPHA Member States which includes Sint Maarten, aged 18 and over, are invited to take part in the competition, creatively showcasing their understanding and implementation of mosquito breeding site source reduction techniques.

Submission will be accepted from Monday May 19th, 2024, and there will be four winners of the $250USD valued amazon gift card. Visit the CMAW Instagram Reel Competition webpage for guidelines and rules: https://caribbeanmosquitoweek.carpha.org/Instagram-Reel-Competition

The Sint Maarten Collective Prevention Service (CPS) calls on 18+ to join the social media reel competition to raise awareness about mosquito-borne diseases and showcase effective ways to reduce mosquito breeding sites in your communities. Use your creativity to educate, engage, and empower viewers to take action!

To enter the competition, follow CARPHA’s Instagram Page; comment on this posts and tag two of your followers; create your reel using the slogan "Stop Disease Transmission, Start Source Reduction" and the CMAW Jingle: Mosquito 1! (CMAW Jingle) (MP3 Download) (WAV Download); post your reel on your Instagram profile and tag @carpha1 using the hashtags #CMAW #StartSourceReduction; ensure your profile is public to allow CARPHA to view and share your entry.

The objectives of the social media campaign are to raise awareness about the dangers and impact of mosquito transmitted diseases in the Caribbean Region; to emphasize messages shared during public education campaigns on mosquito awareness; to foster behaviour change among CARPHA Member States; and to increase public interest and promote engagement on CARPHA Social Media platforms.

The reel guidelines are duration: Reels should be between 30 and 90 seconds long. Format: Videos to be submitted in a vertical (9:16) format, suitable for Instagram. Content: Reels must focus on one or more of the following themes:

Source Reduction: Show a mosquito breeding site containing Aedes aegypti larvae and/or pupae and demonstrate the appropriate source reduction methods. (e.g., eliminating standing water, securely covering water storage containers and tanks).

Education: Provide educational facts about the dangers of mosquito-borne diseases.

Originality: Each entry must be an original work, not copied from others, and must not violate the intellectual property rights of any person or entity. All elements in the reels must be original and must not include copyrighted material unless you have the rights to use it.

Third party brands: Must not promote your own or third-party goods or services or include any trademarks (other than those belonging to CARPHA).

Language: Reels can be in English, Spanish, French or Dutch. Submissions that are not in English must include English subtitles.

This past week marked Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week. The theme for the week was: Small Bite Big Threat! “Stop Disease Transmission, Start Source Reduction.”

