2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expressed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person who succumbed to Covid-19. He wishes the family much strength during their time of grief.

As of September 24th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; unfortunately, there was another death recorded, bringing the total deaths to twenty- two (22) and the total active cases to seventy- nine (79). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and eighteen (618).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 74 people in

