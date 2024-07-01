2023 Book Program Gave 15,000 Books About St. Martin to Students, Teachers and the Public. | SMN NEWS

Grand Case:— The Les Fruits de Mer association is delighted to announce the success of their 2023 book program. The goal of the annual program is to create educational books about the island of St. Martin and give them to students, teachers, and the public. In 2023, the program met several key milestones and reached new heights.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45537-2023-book-program-gave-15-000-books-about-st-martin-to-students-teachers-and-the-public.html