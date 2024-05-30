2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

The official start of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season is a few days away. How prepared are you? June 1st officially marks the beginning of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which will run until November 30. Based on long-term averages, in an average season, there are about fourteen (14) named storms; seven (7) become hurricanes, of which three (3) are usually major hurricanes (with wind 111mph or higher). This year all institutions have issued their predictions for a hyperactive season. The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an 85% chance that the upcoming season will be above normal.

