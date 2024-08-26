21st Annual Sea & Learn on Saba: A Month-Long Celebration of Science and Environmental Awareness | SMN NEWS

Saba, Dutch Caribbean –The Sea & Learn on Saba program gears up for its 21st annual edition, set to take place throughout the month of October. Recognized for its excellence in promoting scientific exploration and environmental stewardship, this award-winning event gathers 14 esteemed scientists worldwide to share their expertise with the community and visitors alike.

