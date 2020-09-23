22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, one more COVID related death. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expressed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person who succumbed to Covid-19 today. He wished the family much strength during their time of bereavement. As of September 23rd, there were twenty- two (22) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, however, there was a recovery of five (5) persons; bringing the total active cases to seventy- eight (78).

The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and six (606). The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 74 people in home isolation. Four (4) patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35762-22-new-confirmed-covid-19-cases-one-more-covid-related-death.html