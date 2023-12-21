2nd Annual Crew Year’s Eve on January 6th, 2024 initiated by the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association in collaboration with IGY Marinas, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina and Skyport Marina. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten's vibrant Marine and Hospitality sectors are set to sparkle with gratitude this Friday, January 6, as the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), in collaboration with key partners IGY Marinas, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, Palapa Marina, Skyport Marina and the Simpson Bay Firework Foundation, orchestrates a spectacular firework display over Simpson Bay Lagoon at 10 pm.

In 2023 the first Crew Year’s Eve was hosted, an initiative that came from the realization that the dedicated individuals powering the Marine and Hospitality Industry found themselves immersed in work during New Year’s Eve, missing out on the festivities. Recognizing this, Jesse Peterson, President of the SMMTA, emphasizes the importance of acknowledging their commitment: "Especially those individuals working on the mega yachts, or in restaurants and bars wouldn't have had a chance to celebrate. Creating a moment a week later with the Crew Year's Eve firework show, we can thank them for their hard work during the season and express our gratitude to the mega yachts and crews for returning to St. Maarten."

The venue for this dazzling display, the Simpson Bay Lagoon, offers a golden opportunity for surrounding businesses to thrive and draw in a multitude of customers. The SMMTA requests support from all the local businesses in Simpson Bay, as everyone in this area will be able to enjoy the firework show. Financial contributions can be made at all levels, starting at $250. In return, the SMMTA will promote a calendar of events showcasing what’s happening at the different supporting establishments. FKG, Napa Auto, Simpson Bay Resorts, Carrefour, Divico, Avantika and PDG are already pledged as supporters of the Crew Year’s Eve, and with ongoing efforts to receive additional support, the SMMTA is confident to further grow this list.

“Having only 3 partners supportive of this initiative is not a sustainable model, we want to generate additional business opportunities, also beyond this Crew Year’s Eve. Last year the SXM Lagoon Festival was introduced with the ambition of stretching out the season and keeping mariners in St. Maarten. Our intentions are to make this more of a community effort as it trickles down into the overall economy of the island.” Peterson adds.

Yacht Club Isle del Sol and Yacht Club Port de Plaisance will be hosting Crew Parties, extending a warm welcome to members of the SMMTA at Palapa Marina with a complimentary drink upon presenting their membership card. Those that offer significant support will receive an invite to private parties hosted at the marinas.

For businesses eager to contribute and support the SMMTA's commendable initiative, partnering with IGY Marinas, Yacht Club Port de Plaisance, and Palapa Marina to extend the firework show, reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

to pledge a donation. Let's come together as a community to make this celebration a resounding success and a cherished annual tradition.

