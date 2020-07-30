2nd MP tested positive for COVID-19, Sidharth Cookie Bijlani now positive. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of Parliament from the UP faction Sidharth Cookie Bijlani announced on Thursday through a post on his Facebook that he was also tested positive for the COVID-19. Earlier this week MP Bijlani announced that his son tested positive while he tested negative he said on Friday, July 24th when he tested it was negative but by Monday, July 27th he began experiencing symptoms and tested again and was informed today Thursday, July 30th that he is COVID-19 positive. Bijlani is the second MP in the last two days that announced their results.

On Wednesday PFP Member of

