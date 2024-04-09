30 years collaboration between the United States of America and The Netherlands, in counter drug trafficking operations, is marked with the return of patrol ship for the Caribbean Region. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On board the Zr.Ms. Groningen, on Monday 8 April, an important milestone was celebrated: the 30years anniversary of the close cooperation between the United States and the Netherlands, in the field of drug control in the Caribbean Region. The jubilee took place in Key West, Florida, where the headquarters of the Joint Inter-Agency Taskforce South (JIATF-S) is located.

