34 citations in the last 2 weeks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, stationed in Sint Maarten, conducts continuous checks on incoming and outgoing vessels. Over the last two weeks, they issued a total of 34 citations (fines) for non-compliance with maritime safety rules.

The breakdown of infractions includes:

– Vessels without proper lighting: 5

– Missing or expired documentation: 17

– Lack of safety equipment (flares, fire extinguishers, and life vests): 10

– Failure to register at immigration services: 1

– Illegal residence on the island: 1

In addition, one vessel was denied entry to Sint Maarten because the captain intended to import animals without proper documentation. The captain was promptly sent back to the port of departure.

