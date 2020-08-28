37 new cases of COVID-19 registered this week, 128 active cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 in ICU. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— On Thursday 27 August, in response to the rise in the number of positive cases, the French Prime Minister announced the ranking of Guadeloupe, Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemy in the area of ′′ active circulation ′′ of the virus, like Martinique, from the whole Ile-de-France, and eleven other hexagon departments.

Since the last bulletin, we count, in Saint-Martin, 37 new cases were recorded. This brings the total positive cases to 213 the number of accumulated coronavirus cases confirmed by PCR tests. 27 people have declared healed this week bringing the total to 79 people.

