39th Anniversary of Flag Day takes place on June 13th at Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, June 13th, 2024, the people and Government of Sint Maarten will commemorate the 39th Anniversary of “Flag Day” at the grounds of the Marie Genevieve de Weever School in Hope Estate. The annual commemoration will begin at 8:30 am with the Patriotic School Parade. The parade will start in front of the Nicka Supermarket on Sucker Garden Road, proceed towards Philipsburg, turn left at the entrance of Hope Estate, and go directly to the Marie Genevieve de Weever School parking lot.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45342-39th-anniversary-of-flag-day-takes-place-on-june-13th-at-marie-genevieve-de-weever-primary-school.html