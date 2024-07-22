40 Employees Complete Round of Certification at SSS, ICC Cargo and INTERMAR/IFX as part of the ‘Total Worker’ Workplace Training Program. | SMN NEWS

POINT BLANCHE:— 40 staff members across St. Maarten Shipping & Stevedoring NV (SSS), ICC Cargo, and INTERMAR/IFX have completed almost two weeks of training in warehousing and port operations for port stevedores, warehouse staff, and supervisors/managers as part of Pilgrim’s group of company’s workplace human resource development program. This is the second round of workplace training implemented for 2024 by George Pilgrim.

George Pilgrim, President of St. Maarten Shipping & Stevedoring, said the employees' willingness to learn is there. “Providing this opportunity to our staff is an investment in their future, and we remain committed to continuing to invest in creating the ‘Total Port and Warehouse Worker.’

“Education and training are essential for any organization. It creates greater opportunities for equity, security, and human dignity. It promotes health and safety, improves skills, and enhances the employee’s professional status and welfare. They learn advanced methods of cargo and warehousing handling and other port-related operations.

“This, in turn, results in improved cargo handling efficiency, enhancing the quality of service to all our clients and promoting sustainable jobs for current and future generations of workers. Our workers have a right to basic education and training.

“Where it concerns industries most exposed to global competition, all parties recognize the importance of investing in human as well as physical capital. St. Maarten is no different as we cater to cargo that comes out of Europe and the United States and the cruise industry.

“These international companies demand that all workers' skills be at a certain level and standard. Therefore, the Pelgrim group of companies is at the forefront of meeting global trends head-on in the ever-changing world with our workplace training program,” SSS President George Pilgrim explained.

SSS, ICC Cargo, INTERMAR/IFX employees received training in warehouse operations, forklift safety training, signal man, rigging, supervisors’ development and skills, stevedoring level 3 part 1 (stevedoring operations) and part 2 (stevedoring coordination).

The training was carried out by the Institute for Industrial Solutions (IIS) based in Kingston, Jamaica, led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Trainer Osric Forrest, as well as Technical Expert/Assessor Radcliffe Spence.

The Pelgrim group of company’s workplace training initiative came from George Pelgrim in collaboration with the Institute for Industrial Solutions for a program that would ‘Create the Total Port Worker.’

The training started on July 1 and concluded on July 12.

