43 recoveries of COVID-19 cases today. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 12th, St. Maarten has confirmed two (2) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, however, there was a recovery of 43 persons; bringing the total active cases to eighty – four (84). The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and thirty- three (533).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 78 people in home isolation. Five patients remain hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

