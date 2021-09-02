45 COVID-19 recoveries today. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar Ottley extends his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the two (2) victims who passed away due to COVID-19. Minister Ottley would like to wish the families comfort and prayers during their time of grief.

As of September 1st, there were twenty-seven (27) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however, forty-five (45) persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to two hundred sixty-five (265). The total number of confirmed cases is now three thousand seven hundred forty-six (3746).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring two



