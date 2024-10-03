4th Trash Run Set for October 27th, with Dedication to the Environment, Wellness, and Community. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Bridging community and environment, the Flow Wellness Boutique Trash Run sets off on Sunday, October 27th. The clean-up initiative combines environmental improvement, physical challenge, and support for local charities on the island.

The teams will depart from Kim Sha, walking and/or running as they head through the Cole Bay, Cay Bay, and Simpson Bay districts, collecting trash within their respective zones. All team members have 120 minutes to finish at Flow Wellness Boutique.

Points are awarded for collecting the most garbage, having the best time, and being creative. The prizes go to charities.

Last year, five teams – over 50 people – participated, hauling in 1,012 lbs of garbage collectively.

In 2018, the Engage Foundation held the first environmental charity event. Claudine Williams-Wescot, Co-founder of the Trash Run, had set out to clean St. Maarten one run at a time. “I’m grateful that Flow Wellness Boutique and others in the business community continue to share our vision and support the cause,” Claudine stated.

Flow Wellness Boutique owner Wallenda Matser-Wescot looks forward to bringing everyone together again for another successful event.

Teams or individuals can register online at https://bit.ly/FLOWTRASHRUN.

