5 new active COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 7th St. Maarten has confirmed five (5) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and sixteen (516).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 171 people in home isolation. One hundred and seventy-six (176) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Five patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 321. Ninety- nine (99) people are now

