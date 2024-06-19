50% of NV GEBE clients do not pay their bills. | SMN NEWS

~ Company was in a coma when I took the helm in September 2022 — Troy Washington~

PHILIPSBURG: — Management of NV GEBE held a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the company’s state of affairs.

Temporary Manager Troy Washington made clear that when he was appointed in September 2022, his core task was to assess the company whose system was hacked, causing a major setback, especially when it comes to billing and collection of funds.

Washinton said the company was lagging due to the hack; the commercial department suffered tremendously while there were shortcomings in production. Back then, the management team worked on both a short-term and long-term plan, all of which required finances, and at that time, he said GEBE was preparing its 2019 financial statements, making it almost impossible to secure financing when Corporate Governance requirements were not being respected.

