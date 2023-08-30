5th CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon & Mixed Relay Championships a Huge Success. | SMN NEWS

Bermuda hosted the 5th CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon & Mixed Relay Championships at Goodman’s Bay over the weekend of August 26th and 27th, 2023. The Championships had nine different Caribbean countries compete – Barbados, Bermuda, Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Antigua, and Grenada – across 4 age groups (11-12, 13-15, 16-19, 21& Under) in the triathlon and aquathlon events.

Overall, the 23-member Barbados team won gold for the second straight year. They amassed 180 total points and came away with 15 medals, 8 of which were gold. Bermuda took overall silver with 130 points and 8 medals. Rounding out the points table were Bahamas, Trinidad & Tobago, Aruba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Antigua, and Grenada.

Day one featured the triathlon events which saw Zahra Gaskin of Barbados and Liam McLaughlin of Trinidad & Tobago capturing gold in the 21&U female and male categories respectively. The 16-19 category witnessed Isis Gaskin of Barbados and Jamie Bedford of Bermuda taking gold medals in the female and male sprint triathlons respectively. Winners of the 13-15 age group which was the largest of the competition were Valentina Negron of Puerto Rico in the female race and Jackson Langley of Bermuda in the male race. The last group to compete on the day was the 11-12 category with Laila McIntyre winning the female gold and in a rare occurrence, a tie between Lachlan Menzies of the Bahamas and Rory Shepherd of Bermuda sharing gold in the male event.

