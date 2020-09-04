7 new active COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 4th St. Maarten has confirmed seven (7) new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and eleven (511).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 183 people in home isolation. One hundred and ninety (190) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Seven patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 302. One hundred and

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35601-7-new-active-covid-19-cases.html