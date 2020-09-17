8 new active COVID-19 cases registered. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As for the latest results received today September 17th, there were eight (8) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; increasing the active cases to sixty-nine (69). The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and sixty- five (565).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 64 people in home isolation. Four patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 477. One hundred and

