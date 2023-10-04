8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail by Aqua Mania Adventures Raises Over $5,500 in Support of Local Breast Cancer Awareness Foundations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Aqua Mania Adventures proudly hosted the 8th annual Pink Sunset Sail on September 30th, 2023, marking the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Welcoming over 150 attendees, this beloved event continued its mission to raise awareness and support local foundations dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
