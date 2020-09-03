9 new active COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 3rd St. Maarten has confirmed nine (9) new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and four (504).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 176 people in home isolation. One hundred and eighty- three (183) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Seven patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

