9 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends of the latest person to succumb to Covid-19. He wishes the family much strength during their time of loss.

As of September 18th, there were nine (9) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, however, there was a recovery of 11 persons; reducing the total active cases to 66. The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and seventy- four (574).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 62 people in home isolation. Four patients remain

