9 political parties to contest August 19 snap elections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: Nine Political parties submitted their lists on Tuesday to the Central Voting Bureau so that they could contest the August 19th snap elections.

The parties that submitted their list of candidates are:

1. Party for Progress (PFP) with 12 candidates, PFP gained two candidates compared to the January 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

2. The Democratic Party (DP) is the only political party to submit a full slate with 23 candidates.

3. The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), which will be contesting the snap elections for the first time, submitted a list with 12 candidates. The SAM has to gather 144 signatures on Wednesday at the Civil Registry to be eligible for the August 19th snap elections.

4. Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC) submitted a list of 19 candidates. The OMC, a new political party, must also secure 144 signatures on Wednesday at the Civil Registry to become eligible for the August 19th snap elections.

5. The Nation, Opportunity Wealth (NOW) submitted a list of 16 candidates.

6. The United People’s Party (UPP) submitted a list of 18 candidates.

7. Empire Culture Empowerment (ECE) submitted a list of three candidates. The ECE also has to secure 144 signatures to become eligible for the August 19th snap elections. Even though this is the second time the ECE has participated in the parliamentary elections, the party did not secure enough votes to obtain a parliamentary seat in January 2024.

8. The Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM) submitted a list of 15 candidates.

9. The National Alliance, the last political party to submit its list on Tuesday afternoon, submitted a list with 17 candidates.

