9 recoveries today. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 16th, St. Maarten has confirmed eight (8) active cases, however, there was a recovery of 9 persons today; bringing the total active cases to sixty-one (61). The total number of positive cases is now five hundred and fifty- seven (557).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 56 people in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35707-9-recoveries-today.html