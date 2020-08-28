A gunshot wounded victim appeared at the SMMC seeking medical attention. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday evening August 27th, 2020 at around 7:00 pm, the Central dispatch received a call from the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) concerning a male victim who appeared at the emergency room with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was immediately rushed into surgery. The gunshot wound was serious but non-life-threatening. Once the victim regained conciseness the detectives attempted to gain a bit of clarity about what took place prior to the victim showing up to the SMMC.

The victim declined to give a statement. The detective department is currently still investigating what transpired.

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35562-a-gunshot-wounded-victim-appeared-at-the-smmc-seeking-medical-attention.html