A.T. Illidge Road Reopened- Dutch Quarter moves closer to Upgraded Sewage System. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— One week ahead of schedule, the public is able to drive the complete length of A.T. Illidge Road once again. Following a 4-week long closure, which diverted traffic through the Middle Region, the Ministry of VROMI is proud to announce the completion of planned works as part of the larger Dutch Quarter Sewage Project. The project included cutting and excavation works of road pavement and trenches, demolishing part of the road, demolishing and removing the old pump pit 2, backfilling demolished pump pit 2, installing sewerage pits and sewerage pipes as well as sewerage pressure lines, updating electrical, water and fiber utilities, backfill and compact trenches and pits, and installing road pavement and sidewalks. In the coming weeks, a few enhancements will be made, including the installation of mirrors and speed bumps. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while these final additions are being prepared for inclusion.

The Dutch Quarter Project forms part of the 10th EDF, which was signed in 2012, with the project groundbreaking in 2018. The project has gone through several phases and will realize expansion of the sewer network, including home connections and connection to the main sewer line, the upgrading of the side roads, improvement of the overall drainage system, the upgrading of public street lighting and the construction of pedestrian sidewalks; all towards improving quality of life for residents in the Dutch Quarter district. The most recent phase of the project, the removal of pump pit 2, is one of the final steps in connecting the homes to the sewage system. The works were carried out by contractor Windward Roads B.V.

“The completion of this phase builds on well over two decades of work from my predecessors and brings us a little bit closer to a more sustainable, integrated, and environmentally friendly way of development,” stated Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs.

He thanked the dedicated staff and the contractor, noting the quality and speed of the works, as well as the Dutch Quarter Community and the population as a whole for their patience during execution of these works.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45781-a-t-illidge-road-reopened-dutch-quarter-moves-closer-to-upgraded-sewage-system.html