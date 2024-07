PHILIPSBURG:— In a heartwarming display of gratitude, St. Maarten Academy's Class of 2004 donated generously to their alma mater and honored faculty and staff who helped to shape their character and careers. The jovial group of alumni relished the fact that some of their outstanding teachers are still shaping lives at the Academy.

