Academy Mourns the Loss of Young Student. | SMN NEWS

CUL DE SAC:— St. Maarten Academy’s academic campus was thrown into deep mourning yesterday with the announcement of the tragic passing of one of its students– Justice Peterson.

Peterson, 14, tragically ended his life over the weekend. No reason has been provided, and the school would like the public to desist from spreading unfounded rumours at this time out of respect for the family and close friends.

The Board of the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), under which St. Maarten Academy falls, as well as the Management Team, Faculty, and Staff would like to express sincere condolences to Justice's parents, extended family, and close friends on their loss.

“The FAVE Board remains committed to providing support to Management, students, and staff,” says Interim Executive Director, drs. Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool, who donned her Psychologist cap and comforted grieving students and teachers.

Acting Principal Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix, in a press release, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from parents; Ms. Xiomara Balentina of the Student Support Services Division (SSSD); Mrs. Lisa Wilson-Gittens (one of Academy’s former counsellors); Sjemila Williams, Janique Baly-Kolfin; and Sarina Laroque-Petrona of SVOBE School Board (Sundial and MPC); and Ramonda Hanze and Nkosazana Illis from Academy sister school, PSVE. These counsellors/social workers reached out to the school and supported the Academy's Student Care Counsellor Mrs. Shameda Delaney-Weekes by providing emotional support to students and

teachers. Other counsellor Ms. Amy Arrindell also joined virtually from Croatia to speak with all the students of Justice’s class and walk them through the breathing exercises before breaking the sad news to them.

Students and teachers were given the opportunity to express their feelings and share memories of Justice. Management of St. Maarten Academy, after consultation with the FAVE School Board, also closed school at noon on Monday. Permission was granted by the Division of Inspections of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of one of our stellar students, Justice Peterson (3A1). Out of respect for this bright, young soul, we will be closing the school at 12:00pm today for students,” Lucas-Felix stated in her email to parents.

“Management would like to extend sincere condolences to Ms. Jamie-Lee Peterson and the entire family for their loss. Our prayers are with you at this time. We would like to ask all to allow the family to grieve privately and not to inundate them with calls at this time…Anyone who needs someone to talk to…whether today, this week or sometime in the future please reach out to us for support. Additionally, parents who have some concerns about their child's behaviour or change in behaviour, are encouraged to reach out to our Student Care department or any staff member at our school via Quickschools or via telephone at 548-3412 and 548-3577.”

All persons in the school remembered Justice as an extremely respectful and diligent student who had gone too soon. He was well-liked by both students and staff. One member of staff recalled that at the end of last academic year’s Promotions Discussion, when Justice’s name was called, there was unanimous agreement for him to follow the coveted science track in Form 3 because of his intellect and strong work ethic. We will miss him dearly.

