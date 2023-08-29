Accident on L.B Scott Road Involving Hyundai I-10 and Scooter on Sunday evening. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Personnel of the traffic department of KPSM are currently investigating a serious accident that occurred on Monday evening, August 28, 2023, at approximately 21:30. The incident took place on L.B. Scott Road, on the section near the Churchill Roundabout. The accident involved a black Hyundai I-10 and a black Kymco scooter.

