Acting Governor Bird-Lake swears-in new MP’s. | SMN NEWS

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG:— On Friday, September 20, 2024, Her Excellency Acting Governor Emiko Bird-Lake, in accordance with article 56 of the Sint Maarten constitution, administered the oath to the Members of Parliament at the Governor’s Cabinet. The new Members of Parliament were elected in the August 19, 2024 Snap elections. In a public meeting of Parliament on September 16, the MP’s credentials were examined by the parliamentary committee in accordance with Article 54 of the Sint Maarten constitution. The official swearing-in of the members of parliament is the last formal step that is taken to allow the elected members of parliament to officially fulfill their duties and enact their powers under the constitution. In principle, the new parliament of Sint Maarten will be in function until September 20, 2028.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46056-acting-governor-bird-lake-swears-in-new-mp-s.html