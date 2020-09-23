Active COVID-19 cases decreased by 4. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— As of September 22nd there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19, however, there was a recovery of seven (7) persons; bringing the total active cases to sixty- two (62).

The total number of confirmed cases is now five hundred and ninety- four (594).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 59 people in home isolation. Three (3) patients remain hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 20.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 512. Fifty- seven (57)

