Addison Boston express hope, concern ahead of the August 19 Snap Election. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As the August 19 Snap Election approaches, political candidate Addison Boston says he is highly concerned about the absence of comprehensive planning and proper solutions to critical issues facing St. Maarten.

Boston, a former and current political candidate, has voiced his concerns about ongoing issues that he believes need urgent attention, such as the GEBE saga, the delayed vacation allowances, and the pending retroactive payments for civil servants.

"These matters have been left unresolved for too long." Boston said, "Our elected officials must stop pointing fingers and prioritize finding solutions and taking corrective actions now."

Boston said there are too many critical issues facing Sint Maarten, and the present leadership appears to have no real vision for a positive future or desire to take on the responsibility that comes with being elected to office. "Once you're elected, you inherit the country's pending issues. You must address them, whether they are longstanding or current. It's perplexing to see defensive articles without solutions or substantial ideas," said Boston.

He is apprehensive about the negative press surrounding Sint Maarten, which he believes harms the country's reputation. "Our country feels like it's on a downward spiral, and the constant negative press is doing us no justice. Several videos have surfaced discussing the lack of leadership and recommending against travel to Sint Maarten until we get things in order."

With the Snap Election just around the corner, Boston stresses the importance of multitasking to address pending issues while ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. He highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the airport, the main entry point to the island, and the tireless efforts of immigration officers. "Why do the monies owed to them keep getting pushed back?

"Why are our teachers, firefighters, police officers, and all civil servants treated this way? It's disheartening that it takes industrial action for quick decisions to be made and funds to become available suddenly."

Boston calls for unity and decisive action. "A country will always face challenges and obstacles. Once you postulate yourself and get elected or appointed, you agree to take up whatever issues are pending and find solutions. I absolutely love my country: stop the blame game and execute the tasks you've signed up for."

He acknowledges the growing number of candidates and parties, attributing it to the people's desire for change. "The people of Sint Maarten are crying for help, and instead of sitting back and complaining, they are exercising their right to be elected and bring about positive change."

Despite the challenges, Boston remains optimistic about the future. "I firmly believe that our country is resilient, and a better tomorrow is still possible. We can overcome these hurdles with dedication and collective effort and move towards a brighter future for Sint Maarten."

"As election day nears, I stand ready to serve and make a meaningful difference for the people of Sint Maarten," said Boston.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45383-addison-boston-express-hope-concern-ahead-of-the-august-19-snap-election.html